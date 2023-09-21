General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.32.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.74. 3,776,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,349. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

