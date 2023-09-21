Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 2.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after buying an additional 1,002,106 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,277,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 437,979 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

