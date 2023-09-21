Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 316,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,268. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

