Gregory N. Henry Sells 16,453 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 794,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Couchbase by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Couchbase by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

