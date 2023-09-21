Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $323.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

