Hamlin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 4.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $126,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. 1,225,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,656. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.