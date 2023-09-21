Hamlin Capital Management LLC Invests $76.60 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 896,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,598,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

MS stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

