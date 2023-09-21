Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 18,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. Hayward’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,969.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,530 shares of company stock worth $2,344,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 22.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

