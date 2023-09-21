Head-To-Head Contrast: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) & Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and BigBear.ai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $7.53 million 5.72 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -3.76 BigBear.ai $161.62 million 1.43 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.22

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -146.46% N/A -267.97% BigBear.ai -55.14% -4,639.70% -43.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobivity and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A BigBear.ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.36%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Mobivity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various data to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

