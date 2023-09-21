Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

