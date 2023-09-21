Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $166.33 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00017116 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $166.33 million and $11,054.45 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.5681312 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,268.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

