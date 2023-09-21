HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $269,067.56

HI (HI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $269,067.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00103777 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $347,015.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

