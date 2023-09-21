Horizen Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.42 or 0.00027908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $104.95 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00098245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00047705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,147,725 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

