ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,524,954 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.47.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
