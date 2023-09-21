Inscription Capital LLC Sells 253 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PM stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $96.34. 1,384,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
