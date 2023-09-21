Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Insider Acquires 3,503 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) insider James D. Standen acquired 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 454,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMP

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.