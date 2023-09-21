Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells 3,411 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,051,243.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52.

On Monday, August 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35.

On Monday, August 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $255,187.24.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $10.87 on Thursday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,438. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $51,472,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

