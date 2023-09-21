Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Insider Grosvenor Capital Management, Buys 6,327 Shares

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CART traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,318. Instacart has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

