Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,131,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 401,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $70.22. 5,295,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

