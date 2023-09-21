iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.