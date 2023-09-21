iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.00. 1,033,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

