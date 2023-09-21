iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

