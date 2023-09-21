iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $110.36. 1,798,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,783. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

