Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,166.35

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $140,166.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,603.07 or 1.00101923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00679333 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $140,272.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

