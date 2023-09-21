John S. Johnson III Sells 46,287 Shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 46,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $15,737.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,905,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,964.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 5.7 %

BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 51.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

