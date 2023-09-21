Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,658,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,566,000 after purchasing an additional 821,313 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

