Joule Financial LLC Acquires 673 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $64.86. 2,949,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,647. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

