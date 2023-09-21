Joule Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $655,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 93,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,989. The firm has a market cap of $758.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

