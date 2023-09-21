Joule Financial LLC Buys 3,179 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,726,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733,176. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.