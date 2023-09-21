Joule Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 805,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

