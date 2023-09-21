Joule Financial LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 430,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,730. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

