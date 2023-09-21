JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $199.40 million and $187.41 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

