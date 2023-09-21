Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of KAVL stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

