Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.23 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $487.56 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 783,404,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,498,125 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

