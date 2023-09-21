M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $778.24

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 778.24 ($9.64) and traded as low as GBX 724.08 ($8.97). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 743 ($9.20), with a volume of 19,387 shares changing hands.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £399.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 777.96.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

