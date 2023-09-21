Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.46 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $27,709.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000045 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,804.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

