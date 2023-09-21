Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SECT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 36,487 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

