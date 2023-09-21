Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,255. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

