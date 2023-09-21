MARBLEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.75 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,300,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,791,393 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,300,480 with 89,791,392.75521868 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.64928453 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,518,478.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”



