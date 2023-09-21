Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $50.33 million and approximately $77,696.43 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 0.79655268 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,794.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

