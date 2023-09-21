Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $492,730.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,967,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,252. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

