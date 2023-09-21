Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,343,676 shares changing hands.

Minoan Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of £5.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

