Monero (XMR) Market Cap Achieves $2.68 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $43.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $146.38 or 0.00549389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,644.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00244333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00787421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00057457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00117828 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,334,897 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

