Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.60

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €378.60 ($402.77) and last traded at €378.50 ($402.66), with a volume of 333896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €377.30 ($401.38).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €339.72.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

