Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.60

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €378.60 ($402.77) and last traded at €378.50 ($402.66), with a volume of 333896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €377.30 ($401.38).
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €339.72.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.