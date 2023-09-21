MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $12.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0150944 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

