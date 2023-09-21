My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0282

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $857,604.09 and $158,813.21 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002971 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006739 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000128 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

