Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.44.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,625. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

