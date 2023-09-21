NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,771.17

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,771.17 ($83.87) and traded as high as GBX 7,096 ($87.90). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,032 ($87.11), with a volume of 232,326 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($80.52) to GBX 7,000 ($86.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($66.89) to GBX 5,700 ($70.61) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($82.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,986.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,773.51. The stock has a market cap of £9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,286.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 66 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 3,614.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($85.51), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($470,289.86). Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

