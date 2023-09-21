NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,650.22 or 1.00020936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

