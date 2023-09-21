Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PKG opened at $150.12 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

